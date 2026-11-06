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Bill cracking down on off-property shopping carts advances at City Council
By HNN Staff,8 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill before the Honolulu City Council that would essentially ban shopping carts outside of the store properties they belong to advanced Thursday. Bill 53 prohibits possession and use of shopping carts on Oahu unless the shopping cart is identified by the legal owner and used on premises under the legal control of the owner.