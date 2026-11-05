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Cold Front Today, Panhandle Freeze Tonight, Soggy Weekend Down South | Texas Weather Roundup
By David Reimer,5 days ago
A cold front moves south across Texas today, but what comes after it is the bigger story. An upper-level storm system moving out of Mexico brings rising rain chances to the southern third of Texas this weekend, with 2 to 3 inches possible and locally 4 to 6 inches. The Weather Prediction Center has a localized flood risk in the southern third of Texas Saturday and along and south of I-10 Sunday. It’s your Thursday, Nov. 5 Texas Weather Roundup with Baldy-in-Chief David Reimer.