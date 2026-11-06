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Henry County officials propose closing Campbell Court Elementary
By Kaitlyn Kirkpatrick,8 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools officials unveiled a proposal Thursday to permanently close Campbell Court Elementary School by the 2029-2030 school year, splitting its students between Stanleytown and Sanville elementary schools. Parents say they did not know an outright closure was being proposed. “We didn’t really...