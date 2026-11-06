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Freshman Tyler Jones Leads Great Danes Past Manhattan
8 days ago
Draddy Gymnasium | Riverdale, N.Y. UAlbany (2-0, 0-0 America East), Manhattan (0-2, 0-0 Metro) Freshman Tyler Jones scored a game-high 23 points to lead the University at Albany men's basketball team to a 72-68 road victory over Manhattan Thursday night at Draddy Gymnasium. Zach Matulu recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ollie Engen contributed 12 points and eight assists as the Great Danes improved to 2-0 on the season.