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Anderson County Sheriff's Office warns residents of several different phone scams impersonating employees, demanding money
5 days ago
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about several scams and "fraudulent activities" reported in the area. According to the office, someone reported that family members got multiple phone calls from someone falsely claiming to represent the ACSO jail division, demanding $1,000 in exchange for resolving a family member's DUI troubles.
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