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What's Best Handled by an FMC, and What's Better Done Directly?
By Chris Brown,3 days ago
Fleet managers still depend on FMCs for essential services, highlighting their central role in fleet operations. There is a growing trend among fleet managers to assess direct engagements with suppliers to enhance efficiency. Evaluating direct supplier relationships might offer improved responsiveness for fleet managers. Fleet management companies (FMCs) remain essential...