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Coi Leray Wears Marc Jacobs Spring 2027 Look at 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards
By Sophie Laurent,3 days ago
Coi Leray brought metallic accents and bold color combinations to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 3 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The rapper wore a look from Marc Jacobs' Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection, pairing an emerald-green top with a voluminous gold skirt and statement accessories. The ensemble was styled by Matthew Mazu.