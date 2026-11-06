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Clinton hosts Liberty in first round of Class AA Playoffs
By LANDON KING,8 days ago
Clinton will open the Class AA football playoffs at home Friday night as the seventh-seeded Red Devils host No. 10 Liberty in a first-round matchup. Clinton enters the postseason with a 6-4 overall record after finishing 3-2 in Region 2-AA, placing fourth in the region standings. Liberty also finished 3-2 in region play, placing third in Region 1-AA, and brings a 5-5 overall record to the matchup.