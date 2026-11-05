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Yeezy Season 01: Ye, Bianca Censori and Their Four Children Coordinate in Neutral Looks
By Amelia Rhodes,3 days ago
Ye made his return to the runway a family occasion, attending the Yeezy Season 01 runway show in Los Angeles on November 4 with his wife, Bianca Censori, and all four of his children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Held at the brand's new Yeezy Flagship Droam 1, the presentation marked Ye's return to the fashion runway after a four-year break. For the occasion, the family appeared in a coordinated selection of dark, gray and earthy tones that reflected Yeezy's understated approach to contemporary streetwear.