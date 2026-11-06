undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Everyone Gets Off The Bench In Big Florida Win Over Jacksonville
By Eric Fawcett,8 days ago
Though the Dolphins were able to give the Gators a few tough minutes to kick things off ultimately the home team’s size, depth, and talent was entirely overwhelming as Florida came away with an 88-57 win over Jacksonville. It was the home opener in Gainesville and the Gators wanted to give a focused effort in front of the fans and while it took the offense a little bit to get going the defense was as overwhelming as it usually is and that made it nearly impossible for the Dolphins, who have good talent for the Atlantic Sun level, to create any consistent level of offense. Due to the lopsided score, the Gators also uncharacteristically entered their bench in a way that they haven’t really done in the last two years, not just getting the end of the bench guys on the floor for a few seconds but for at least five minutes. Everyone that was healthy (CJ Ingram is still nursing an injury) got on the floor which meant the home fans got to see Arturas Butajevas, AJ Brown, Jones Lay, Viktor Mikic, Alex Kovatchev…you get the picture. And when the Gators could comfortably play 14 guys, you know things were going well.