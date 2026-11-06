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‘No drug should be considered safe’: UMich FSL discusses cychlorphine risks as presence grows on college campuses
By Samantha Sergel,8 days ago
Content warning: This article contains mentions of drug abuse. Cychlorphine, a synthetic opioid, is raising concern across college campuses after being linked to more than 55 deaths nationally since 2025. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration became aware of the opioid in April 2024, leading The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education to release a public alert reporting an increase in cychlorphine detected in blood specimens from fatal overdoses.