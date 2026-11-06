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Pitt gets big night from Baye Ndongo, comes back to top Buffalo
8 days ago
Baye Ndongo came up big on the glass and at the line to help Pitt rally past visiting Buffalo 80-61 on Thursday. The Georgia Tech transfer set a career mark with 13-for-17 free throw shooting en route to a game-high 23 points and added a career-best 21 rebounds to help the Panthers dig out of a 15-point hole in the second half. It was the first 20-20 performance by a Panthers player since Justin Champagnie did it in consecutive games in December 2020.