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Provisionally Approved List of Alternative Beginning of Year and Middle of Year Assessments
6 days ago
Provisionally Approved List of Alternative Beginning of Year and Middle of Year Assessments. House Bill (HB) 8, 89th Second Special Session, 2025, required the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to approve alternative Beginning of Year (BOY) and Middle of Year (MOY) assessment instruments as alternatives to the Student Success Tool (SST). To support local planning and procurement before implementation requirements begin in the 2027–2028 school year, TEA is publishing, under Texas Education Code (TEC), §39.023(q), the Commissioner’s List of Approved Alternative Beginning of Year (BOY) and Middle of Year (MOY) Assessments with provisional approval status. The list of instruments can be found on the HB8 Alternative Assessments website.