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Howard Wilner: How Rising Commercial Lending Rates Are Reshaping Property Deals
By Miami Wire Contributor,7 days ago
The cost of borrowing touches nearly every part of a commercial property deal. When lending rates climb, a building that penciled out as a sound investment one year can look like a stretch the next, even if nothing about the property has changed. People who have built companies in more than one industry usually see this early.