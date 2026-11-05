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HB 2 Implementation: Provisionally Approved Lists of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Instruments
6 days ago
HB 2 Implementation: Provisionally Approved Lists of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Instruments. House Bill (HB) 2, 89th Regular Session, 2025, required the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to establish lists of approved assessment instruments for K-3 literacy and numeracy. To support local planning and procurement before implementation requirements begin in the 2027–2028 school year, TEA is publishing the lists of foundational literacy and numeracy instruments under Texas Education Code (TEC), §28.0063(a) with provisional approval status. The instruments can be found on the Commissioner’s List of Provisionally Approved Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Instruments.