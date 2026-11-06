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AMOA’s On the Road Rolls Through Chicago
By Matt Harding,8 days ago
AMOA was in their Chicagoland backyard from Oct. 28-29 for On the Road, an educational program that featured a tour of Stern Pinball’s factory and a slate of seminars. Topics for those sessions included info on cranes and redemption, AI marketing strategies for small businesses, legislative tips for protecting location-based entertainment and generational shifts in the workplace.