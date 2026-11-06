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Page County board gives first approval to solar ordinance amendments
By Ethan Hewett,8 days ago
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have given initial approval to an updated ordinance regulating solar energy projects in the county. The Page County Board of Supervisors held a second public hearing Thursday afternoon and, by a 2-1 vote, gave first approval to Ordinance 2026-1, which includes multiple amendments to the county's 2024 solar ordinance. The changes are part of a memorandum of understanding between the county and MidAmerican Energy related to the company's proposed Nodaway Valley Solar Project on roughly 400 acres north of Clarinda. The changes include reducing utility scale solar setbacks for county rights-of-way from 150 feet to 50 feet, non-participating property line setbacks from 2,640 feet to 50 feet, city limit setbacks from 2,640 feet to 500 feet, and creating a 300-foot setback from a non-participating occupied dwelling. Supervisor Todd Maher cast the lone dissenting vote. Maher says he doesn't believe the MOU is a "compromise" between MidAmerican and the county, particularly regarding the proposed setbacks.