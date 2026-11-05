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AAMU football player now a semifinalist for Aeneas Williams Award
By Nick Perkins,4 days ago
Alabama A&M has been dominating on the gridiron this 2026 college football season, and now one of their players is up for a national award. Keon Handley Jr., a graduate senior safety playing at AAMU, has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2026 Aeneas Williams Award. This honor recognizes the top defensive back in Division I HBCU football, and the winner will be announced on December 10 at 11AM CT.