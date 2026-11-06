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Heating oil spike fuels surge for firewood in Maine; what you should know before buying
By Meteorologist,8 days ago
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With heating oil prices skyrocketing, it’s been a busy season for wood suppliers across Maine. “Our phone does not stop ringing. I get dozens of calls every day, that’s played a huge part in it. Last winter was just cold, and I think people are leaning into ‘Oh it might be cold again’ and then combine that with the heating oil prices,” Big's Firewood Owner Eddy McGuire said.