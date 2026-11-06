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Penguins/Bruins Recap: Boston barnstorms by beleaguered Pens 6-2
By Jim Rixner,8 days ago
The Penguins get Evgeni Malkin back from injury and scratch Andrei Kuzmenko. Arturs Silovs gets the start. Boston shows up with this lineup and backup Michael DiPietro in net. The Bruins are the better team early, with it looking like David Pastrnak is in full ownership of the puck. It takes the Penguins nine minutes to get a shot on goal, which at least also comes with a goal. Justin Brazeau finds a soft spot to sit down in, Hendrix Lapierre finds Brazeau with a pass and the big man quickly whips the puck into the net. 1-0.