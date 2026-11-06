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Brian Goldsmith Declares Victory in California Senate District 24 – John Erickson Concedes
By Paulo Murillo,8 days ago
Small business owner and former journalist Brian Goldsmith declared victory Thursday in the race to represent California’s 24th Senate District, citing a double-digit lead over opponent John Erickson as election officials continue counting ballots. As of this post, Goldsmith leads Erickson 57% to 43%, a margin of 14 percentage...
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