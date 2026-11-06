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West Hollywood WeHo Winter Ice Rink Returns December 11
By News Desk,8 days ago
The City of West Hollywood’s WeHo Winter Ice Rink returns to WeHo Park. Tickets are now on sale. The WeHo Winter Ice Rink will take over the Great Lawn at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, from Friday, December 11, 2026 through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Ice skaters are invited to break out their best arabesque, camel spin, Biellmann spin, or spiral (or simply work on staying upright!) during 90-minute skating sessions offered throughout the week:
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