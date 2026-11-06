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Mayfield High students sell handmade bracelets to support Central American artisans
By Organ Mountain News,8 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Students at Mayfield High School are turning colorful, handmade bracelets into an opportunity to support artisans in Guatemala and Nicaragua while learning about the cultures and communities behind their work. Members of Mayfield's Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, or Hispanic honor society, are selling handwoven bracelets known as pulseras...
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