undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eternal Mourning – “Drums Are Beating My Steps”
By Mike Mineo,8 days ago
Eternal Mourning explores insomnia through a dreamy folk sound on the track “Drums Are Beating My Steps,” capturing the restless thoughts and uneasy disorientation of another sleepless night amidst layered acoustics, haunting vocal backings, and a persistent sense of late-night tension. Eternal Mourning, which is the solo project of Montreal-based singer-songwriter Philippe Mouran, previously caught our ears with excellent 2024 album A Draft.