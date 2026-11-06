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palex – “Sanctuary”
By Mike Mineo,8 days ago
A serenely affecting ambient track from palex, “Sanctuary” explores spirituality and introspection through a composition shaped by his experiences while living in a freshman dorm room, during a period of interest in spirituality and deep internal contemplation. Featured on his debut album Inner Light, the track took shape over dozens of revisions as he sought to translate his internal world into a place of personal refuge. As the artist explains: “When I finished ‘Sanctuary,’ I remember thinking, ‘I finally captured exactly what it’s like to be in my head.'”