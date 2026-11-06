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Annie Mondegreen – ‘Eclipse Era’ EP
By Mike Mineo,8 days ago
Annie Mondegreen’s Eclipse Era EP is a six-song collection of intimate indie folk songwriting, balancing finger-picked acoustic guitar and understated vocals with fuller arrangements that build toward emotional crescendos. Recorded at London’s Urchin Studios with producer and multi-instrumentalist Jim Wallis, the release explores the complications of love, from longing and fixation to the difficult process of choosing one’s own path.