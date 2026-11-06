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VDOT studying around-the-clock, two-way Express Lanes on I-95
By InsideNoVa.com,8 days ago
This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Read the article on Inside Nova. The Virginia Department of Transportation is exploring adding bi-directional, around-the-clock express lanes for approximately 45 miles of Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia. The...
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