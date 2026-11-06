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No. 7 Texas Tech drops 3-2 road contest to No. 18 Kansas
By Chris Duarte,8 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 7 Texas Tech (12-2-4, 8-2-1) soccer team fell to No. 18 Kansas (13-4-2, 7-2-2), 3-2, Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. A win tonight would’ve given Tech an outright Big 12 title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament. Now, the Red Raiders will have to wait for the results of the BYU/Arizona State and Baylor/Houston games. Please stay tuned to TexasTech.com for the latest results.