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Gate Pioneers Proof of Security (PoSEC), Achieving 104.58% Cold Storage Coverage to Solidify Asset Security
By BlockmanPR,6 days ago
Gate has officially introduced Proof of Security (PoSEC), a new asset security verification framework, becoming the first digital asset trading platform in the industry to launch a PoSEC security verification system. Since its founding in 2013, Gate has consistently placed user asset security at the forefront of its priorities. With the introduction of PoSEC, Gate extends security verification beyond reserve adequacy to include asset storage structures and risk coverage capabilities, further solidifying safeguards for user assets and providing a new practical approach to advancing industry security standards.