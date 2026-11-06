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15,000-Square-Foot Antiques and Collectibles Mall to Open in Lawrence
By Cat Broughton,8 days ago
A new spot for collectors and treasure hunters is coming to Lawrence. Little Giant Antiques is preparing to open on the third floor of 15 Union Street, inside the historic Everett Mills. Husband-and-wife duo Jason and Celeste Brodnick, who also operate Little Giant Comics & Collectibles in the building, are expanding their business with a multi-dealer mall featuring an eclectic mix of antiques, collectibles, and vintage finds.
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