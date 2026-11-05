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OPA Update 11/5/26: Jameson’s Joins OPA as DIAMOND Member, Negrete, Torosis, Oelsen lead City Council Race, Frost on Fifth Ice Skating Grand Opening, & Other Things To Do This Weekend
By Ocean Park Association,6 days ago
Jameson’s Pub All You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner is only $19.90 per person: Save the hassle of cooking and come to your favorite neighborhood pub for an All You Can Eat Holiday Dinner on Thanksgiving Day. It includes choice of roasted turkey, ham, or prime rib with homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all the fixin’s for only $19.90 per person, (1 beverage min required). More details here.