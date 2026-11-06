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Florida’s frontcourt trio proves too much for Jacksonville in home opener
8 days ago
For much of last season, Florida’s frontcourt trio proved too physical for its opponents. Thursday’s game against Jacksonville was no different. At the break, UF had a 24-11 advantage on the glass and was plus-16 in paint points. The Gators were also plus-eight in second-chance points. Florida finished the game with a 52-25 advantage on the glass and plus-24 in paint points.