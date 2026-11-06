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Brookdale Biology Student Takes Research to International Stage in Iceland
8 days ago
Brookdale Biology Student Takes Research to International Stage in Iceland. Christina Weber presents microplastics research alongside leading scientists from around the world. When Brookdale Community College student Christina Weber applied to present her scientific research at an international conference in Iceland, she wasn’t sure she had a chance. As an undergraduate biology student, she knew she would be competing for a place among established researchers, many with decades of experience.