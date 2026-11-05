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As Ballots Are Counted, There’s No Changes in Santa Monica’s Election Results
By Damien Newton,6 days ago
It’s been a truism in politics locally and nationally that as ballots are counted after election day, they break towards more liberal candidates and causes. As such, Next was hesitant to “call” the city council races yesterday or the defeat of Measure ES. However, as the numbers have been updated a handful of times on the Los Angeles County vote tracker website, there has been almost no change in the percentages for the candidates or the failing measure.