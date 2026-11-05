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Universal Orlando Announces New Monsters Ride Being Built at Epic Universe
By Tom Bricker,7 days ago
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced that Dark Universe is getting a brand-new indoor roller coaster, marking the first major addition at Epic Universe. Here are full details from the announcement, along with our commentary about this and other unannounced expansion plans at the year-old third gate. Construction is already...