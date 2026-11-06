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Dolly Parton's estate moves to dismiss lawsuit against nephew
By Luke Barr,8 days ago
Dolly Parton's estate has moved to dismiss its lawsuit against the late country music legend's nephew and former security guard, Bryan Seaver. In a notice filed Thursday in Tennessee state court, She's Alive LLC, the company overseeing Parton's professional assets, requested the voluntary dismissal of its lawsuit against Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services.
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