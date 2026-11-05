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TestEquity Leads Distribution Solutions Group’s 10.7% Sales Growth
By Mark Brohan,4 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: Distribution Solutions Group reported sales growth across its businesses, driven primarily by existing operations. Higher tariffs and changes in their customer mix put pressure on profitability even as sales and net income increased. Distribution Solutions Group’s third-quarter sales rose 10.7%, led by its TestEquity electronics...