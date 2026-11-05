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Monroe-Gregg school board debates collective bargaining
By Jared Quigg,4 days ago
MONROVIA — The Monroe-Gregg School Board held a public hearing on the 2026 contract between the school district and the Monroe-Gregg Teacher’s Association (MGTA) at a special meeting last Tuesday. The tentative collective bargaining agreement will alleviate some of the concerns expressed by MGTA representative Casey Honkomp at the board’s August meeting, though not all. […]