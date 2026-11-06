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2 cases of New World screwworm confirmed in Starr, Zapata counties
By Angie Bravo,8 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two cases of New World screwworm have been confirmed in Starr and Zapata counties, according to state Sen. Judith Zaffirini. Officials have established Infested Zone 29, which encompasses portions of Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata counties in South Texas. An adjacent surveillance zone has also been outlined surrounding the affected area.
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