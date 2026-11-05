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Blazers Coach Micah Nori Wants Perfection
By MaxContract,7 days ago
The Blazers’ head coach is setting a new standard for excellence. It’s no accident that the Portland Trail Blazers are on a winning streak lately. The Athletic’s Jason Quick came out with an interesting piece on their head coach, Micah Nori. The article is built around an impactful short story told by Nori’s son, Dante. Dante Nori was a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, and is currently playing on their Double-A Reading farm team. He shares insight on what drives his dad as a coach.