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NBA expert sounds the alarm on Hornets after rocky start to season
By Dan Treacy,8 days ago
NBA expert sounds the alarm on Hornets after rocky start to season originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here. The Hornets took a risk by trading LaMelo Ball with hope the move would pay off in the long run. Nine games might be too soon to judge the deal, but the early returns have not been positive.