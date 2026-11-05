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PUBLIC NOTICES 11.05.2026
By Public Notices,4 days ago
Project & Location: John R. Wooden Middle School: (Project No. 26-15-12015) Owner & Location: MSD of Martinsville (Central Education Center / Administration Office) The MSD of Martinsville will receive sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. local time on December 10th, 2026, at the MSD of Martinsville Central Education Center Administration Office, (address above), for the replacement of sections of roofing at John R. Wooden Middle School as detailed in the Contract Documents.