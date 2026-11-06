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Lebanon Lawmaker Adam Mathews Named Legislator of the Year by Ohio Chamber of Commerce
By Beth Callahan Editor,8 days ago
WARREN COUNT, OH — State Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, has been named Legislator of the Year for the House Majority Caucus by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, recognizing his work on legislation affecting Ohio businesses, taxes and economic development. The recognition also highlighted Mathews’ efforts to help keep the...