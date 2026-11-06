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Facing a Democratic Congress, Trump Should Consider Resigning
By L. Ali Khan,8 days ago
Republicans may have their own reason to persuade Trump to step aside: a reset under Vance could improve their odds of winning back seats and holding the White House in 2028. In more than two centuries of US history, only one president, Richard Nixon, has resigned. None has been removed from office through impeachment. Calls for President Donald Trump to resign following his party’s midterm losses thus have little historical precedent. Following the November 2026 midterm elections, Republicans will lose control of both chambers of Congress. But many presidents, including Bill Clinton in 1994, Barack Obama in 2010 and Joe Biden in 2022, saw their parties lose control of one or both chambers midway through their presidencies and this didn’t stop them from discharging the duties of office.