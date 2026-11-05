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DXP Sales Rise 14.3%, Led by Pumping Systems and Acquisitions
By Mark Brohan,4 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: DXP’s growth reflects contributions from both established operations and recent acquisitions. Its pumping business generated the largest sales increase, underscoring the role specialized equipment and technical services can play in a distributor’s expansion. DXP Enterprises Inc.’s third-quarter sales increased 14.3% as growth in...