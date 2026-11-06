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Recent theft of tools from Paducah business leads to arrest
8 days ago
A suspect is in custody after a report of $9,000 in high end tools that were taken from a local business last month. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office began an investigation October 15th into the theft of the tools from James Marine on Clarks River Road. The investigation determined 43-year-old Michael Lane of Kevil had been terminated from his job at the company and a couple of days later went into the shop and took the tools.
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