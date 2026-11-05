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Selby Gardens Introduces the Richard and Ellen Sandor Prizes, Celebrating Discovery, Research, and Artistic Excellence in the World of Orchids
6 days ago
Sarasota, FL.- November 5, 2026 – Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is pleased to introduce the Richard and Ellen Sandor Prizes, a new series of awards celebrating excellence in orchid research, discovery, and photography. Established in recognition of Richard and Ellen Sandor’s deep commitment to orchids and botanical science, the prizes advance a shared mission: to encourage discovery, support researchers, and celebrate the extraordinary diversity and beauty of the orchid world.