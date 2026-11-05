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Kirsch pitches plan commission study group to Monrovia council
By Jared Quigg,4 days ago
MONROVIA — Morgan County Commissioner Mike Kirsch appeared before the Monrovia Town Council at its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday to ask if the town would take part in what he called a “multi-jurisdictional planning study group” in an effort to foster more collaboration between municipalities when it comes to development in Morgan County. “As […]