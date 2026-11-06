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Vegas 2, Detroit 1
By Sportradar,8 days ago
Detroit001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Raymond, DET (Tripping), 2:44. Second Period_None. Penalties_DeBrincat, DET (Tripping), 0:42. Third Period_1, Detroit, Johansson 2 (Mazur, Dries), 2:02. 2, Vegas, Bowman 4 (Hertl, Olofsson), 4:20. 3, Vegas, Connelly 7 (Eichel, Andersson), 18:18. Penalties_Copp, DET (Tripping), 5:30; Stone, LV (Interference), 7:37; Bowman, LV (Tripping), 10:59. Shots on...