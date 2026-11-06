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STUZZi Chocolate Announces New Hingham Location, Continuing the Sweet Legacy of Puopolo Candies
8 days ago
A Plymouth-based artisan chocolatier known for its colorful, hand-painted chocolates will bring a new taste of craftsmanship to Hingham when STUZZi Chocolate opens its second location at 222 North Street in November 2026. The new boutique chocolate shop will occupy the former home of Puopolo Candies, a beloved Hingham institution...